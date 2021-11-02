Tax fraud? I-T seizes Rs 1,000cr assets allegedly linked to Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday seized assets worth over Rs 1,000 crore allegedly linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his family members.

According to a report by NDTV, five properties including Nirmal Tower at Mumbai's iconic Nariman Point, a sugar factory, and a resort have been seized.

Ajit Pawar and (his) family are the "beneficiaries of the above Benami properties," NDTV reported sources in the Income Tax Department saying.

They added that the Anti-Benami Act has been invoked as they referred to the allegations that the properties were bought illegally.

Last month, tax searches were conducted at the houses and firms owned by Pawar's sisters.

Pawar, who is also the State Minister for Finance, had commented that the central agencies were being "misused".

Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar has hit out at the BJP over the searches linked to his nephew, calling it a "misuse of power".

(To be updated)