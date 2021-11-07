BJP's best yet to come, says party's national president JP Nadda

New Delhi: Revving up for upcoming assembly polls, BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday set an ambitious target of having booth committees at all polling stations in the country by December this year and "panna committees" responsible for each page of voters' list by April next year, while asserting that the party's best is yet to come.

Addressing the BJP's national executive here, Nadda also reached out to Sikhs, who are in majority in poll-bound Punjab that is the most affected by the anti-agri law protests, by listing a number of measures the Modi government has taken for the community.

"No one has done as much work as our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has done in the interest of Sikh brothers," he said and mentioned steps like FCRA registration given to Golden temple in Amritsar, opening up of Kartarpur corridor, removal of names of 314 Sikhs from the black list and expediting action against 1984 riots accused.

Taking a strong note of political violence in TMC-ruled West Bengal against BJP workers, Nadda said, "I want to make it clear through the party's national executive that we are not going to sit quietly. We will fight a decisive battle for the party workers democratically in Bengal and lotus will bloom in the state."

Specifically naming the five states where the party has never tasted power on its own - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal - Nadda said, "The states where BJP has not come to power till now, (the party) will try its best and is committed to form the government in these states."

This was the BJP's first national executive meeting after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and held in hybrid mode.

The party's national office-bearers, its national executive members from the national capital and Union ministers were physically present in the meeting, while the chief ministers, other national executive members as well its veteran leaders L K Advani and MM Joshi, who are part of the Margdarshak Mandal, attended the meeting virtually.

Sharing the details of Nadda's speech, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters that he underlined the party's performance in West Bengal assembly polls and the substantial growth in the party's vote share compared to the 2016 assembly elections, and 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He said there are very few parallels in Indian politics to the BJP's growth in West Bengal.