Babasaheb Purandare, renowned historian and writer, passes away at 100

Pune: Renowned historian, authority on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, writer and theatre personality Balwant Moreshwar alis Babasaheb Purandare passed away in a private hospital following a brief illness early on Monday, his family sources said.

Decorated with the Padma Vibhushan, Purandare -- who turned 100 on July 29 -- breathed his last at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital & Research Centre, around 5 a.m. Monday, stunning Maharashtra's political, literary and art circles.

From dawn, thousands of his admirers queued up outside his Pune home where his body is kept for people to catch a final glimpse.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray grieved the demise of eminent litterateur and historian.

"I am pained beyond words. His demise leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," said Modi.

"Even if you search, you will not find such a devotee of Shiva immersed in his meditation... The Shiv devotee is now at Shiva's feet... My deepest respects to the family and admirers on the passing of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare," said Thackeray.

The PM described Babasaheb Purandare -- with whom he had the honour of interacting very closely over the years, including his birth centennial in July -- as "witty, wise and had rich knowledge of Indian history".

In a special gesture, the CM has directed that the last rites of Babasaheb Purandare -- conferred the Padma Vibhushan -- should be performed with full state honours, later in the day in a Pune crematorium.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Congress President Nana Patole, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Bharatiya Janata Party Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray, state and Central Ministers, leaders cutting across the political spectrum, personalities from the theatre world and others, condoled the demise of Babasaheb Purandare.