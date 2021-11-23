Cryptocurrency Bill among 26 to be introduced in Winter Session of Parliament

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday listed a new bill for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament that seeks to ban all private cryptocurrencies in the country, while allowing an official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

This bill on cryptocurrencies is among 26 bills listed for the session. These also include a bill to repeal the three farm laws, a proposal for which is to be discussed by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The winter session of the Parliament is scheduled to start from November 29 and conclude on December 23.

This comes a week after a Parliamentary panel, chaired by BJP leader Jayant Sinha, discussed the pros and cons of crypto finance with various stakeholders, and an agreement was reached that digital currencies can’t be stopped but must be regulated.

The bill seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, but allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology and its uses. It also aims to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the RBI.