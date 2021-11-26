Farm Laws: On Constitution Day, farmers celebrate 1st anniversary of protest

The Kisan Ekta Morcha that spearheaded the farmers' protest said on Friday that various programmes were held throughout the country on the anniversary of the commencement of their nationwide protest against the controversial farm laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced last week the decision to repeal three 'anti-farmer laws', which was seen by political observers as the central government giving in to the protesting farmers' demands.

“Tens of thousands of farmers assembled at Delhi morchas at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Shahjahanpur. Lakhs of farmers took part in the assemblies, rallies, marches, chakka jams, etc held in Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha among other states,” the Morcha said in a press release.

“November 26 also marks the Constitution Day of India – It is befitting that seventy-two years since then, with another historic movement India stands at the cusp of the fulfillment of the goal of social democracy envisioned by Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

The Morcha noted that solidarity events are being "held and planned in various countries".

“A Kisan Demonstration is planned in front of the High Commission of India in London today. Tomorrow, a '1 Year Rally and Vigil' is planned at the same place. A 'Kisan Sleep Out' will also be held in Letchworth City tomorrow.

“In New York, a '1st Anniversary Maha Kisan Victory Car Rally' will be held tomorrow. A similar event of car and truck rally will be held in California on December 4th. On December 5th, another event will be held in California 'Celebrating Repeal of Farm Laws and 1 Year of Sacrifice and Commitment. In British Columbia, a '1 Year Mark from Delhi Chalo Sleep Out' programme will be organised today," the release said.