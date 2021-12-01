Here's how to add your passport number to Covid-19 vaccine certificate

People, who are travelling abroad, can now download their Covid-19 vaccine certificate with their passport number.

* Enter registered mobile number and login to CoWIN portal https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/

* Open the option 'international travel certificate' on the left side of the name.

* In the next page, give details such as date of birth and passport number.

* Tick the box next to 'I declare...', and click on ‘Submit request’ option.

* Once the application is approved, certificate with passport details and date of birth can be downloaded.

* As you can apply only once, be careful and avoid making any mistakes.

How to make corrections?

The procedures such as rectifying errors on the certificate to account transfers can also be done on the portal.

On Cowin portal ( Cowin.gov.in ), login using registered mobile number.

From 'Raise an Issue' option on top, select the individual’s profile where the corrections have to be made.

Select 'What is the issue?' from the options listed below

1. For making corrections on the name on the vaccination certificate, year of birth, gender and number of the ID card; click on 'Correction in my certificate regarding Name/Age/Gender/Photo ID’.

2. To merge the accounts of those who had used different mobile numbers to receive the two doses of vaccine, click on 'Merge my multiple dose #1 certificates to get final vaccination certificate'.

3. If you notice that someone else has taken the Covid vaccine using your mobile number, you can remove that person's details from your number - 'Report unknown member registered with my CoWIN account.’

4. To transfer the account of a person who has been registered on the CoWIN portal via your mobile number to his/her number - 'Transfer a member to new mobile number'.

If problems persist?

If the problems continue even after using the above-mentioned options, send a detailed mail to the email id - support@cowin.gov.in

Helpline number: +91 - 11 - 23978046. Technical helpline number: 0120 - 4473222