Petrol to be cheaper by Rs 8 per litre in Delhi as govt decides to cut VAT

PTI
Published: December 01, 2021 02:17 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to reduce the VAT on petrol, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre.

At a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it was decided that the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol will be reduced from the present 30 per cent to 19.4 per cent, leading to a cut of around Rs 8 per litre, the officials added.

The price of petrol after the VAT cut will go down from the current Rs 103 per litre to Rs 95 per litre, the sources said.

The petrol price in Delhi was higher as compared to the NCR cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where the state governments had announced a VAT cut following the Centre reducing the excise duty on fuel prices.

