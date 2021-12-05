Vinod Dua, pioneer broadcast journalist, dies at 67

New Delhi: Veteran journalist Vinod Dua, who started his career with Doordarshan in the black and white era and went on to make his mark in the digital space in the decades that followed, died in Delhi's Apollo hospital on Saturday. He was 67.

The last rites of the pioneering television journalist, who was hospitalised with Covid earlier this year and lost his wife, radiologist Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, to the virus in June, will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium here on Sunday, his daughter and actor-comic Mallika Dua said.

Vinod Dua breathed his last at 5 pm at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital where he was battling chronic liver disease, the hospital said in a statement.

"He was admitted in the intensive care unit in a critical condition, and was monitored by a team of senior doctors. In this tragic time, our prayers are with his family and dear ones," it said.

Mallika Dua announced the death of her irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father on Instagram.

He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power.

"He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

The couple, admitted in a hospital in Gurgaon when the second Covid wave was at its peak, is also parents to elder daughter Bakul Dua, a clinical psychologist.

Vinod Dua's health had suffered ever since he contracted Covid and he had been in and out of hospitals.

He was a pioneer in Hindi broadcast journalism who started his career with Yuva Manch, a programme for the youth on Doordarshan. But it was the election analysis he co-anchored with Prannoy Roy on Doordarshan in 1984 that brought him real acclaim.

Much later, the journalist with eclectic interests ranging from politics to cooking hosted the popular food programme "Zaika India Ka" for NDTV that saw him exploring distinct food cultures of different cities and towns in India.

He also anchored Jan Gan Man Ki Baat for The Wire Hindi.

“Deeply mourning the loss of Vinod. He was not just one of the greatest,he was THE greatest of his time. I have always said that:THE greatest An amazing talent I admired and respected-and from whom I learnt a lot in the many years we worked closely together Rest in peace my friend,” Roy, his long-time friend and NDTV co-founder, wrote on Twitter.

Dua, who had a degree in English literature from Hans Raj College and later obtained his master's degree in literature from the University of Delhi, had won many laurels over the years.

In 2008, he was honoured with the Padma Shri for journalism. He was also the first electronic media journalist to receive the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award.

Condolences poured in from all quarters.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Anand Sharma and Shashi Tharoor expressed grief over his demise.

"The news of the sudden demise of senior journalist Shri Vinod Dua is tragic. My condolences to his family and friends," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Expressing his condolences, Sharma said he was a man of intellect, courage and convictions. Tharoor described Dua's death as a great loss to Indian journalism and our national discourse.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders, including former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, condoled Dua's demise.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi, former chief minister Amarinder Singh and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed their condolences.

Historian S Irfan Habib said he was one of India's most credible media veterans.

Among few journalists with a spine, a dear friend and hugely accomplished in talking about politics, food, music and Urdu poetry. Had a brief hello on phone last month," he tweeted.

Many in the media world expressed their shock.

The Press Club of India said on Twitter that Dua was a fearless symbol of the fourth pillar of democracy, a journalist who could hold forth on food, politics and culture equally.

We are poorer in his passing. The PCI stands by his family, especially his daughters who also lost their mother Chinna Dua earlier this year."

"Mourning Vinod Dua the pioneer of news television in India & probably the greatest TV presenter of our times. One of the first times I ever appeared on TV Vinod was the anchor & i admired his natural, easy style which none of us could match in the decades to come. A great loss," added journalist Vir Sanghvi.

Senior journalist Ashutosh termed Dua a legend of TV journalism who never compromised with his values. Always said what had to be said. Always unafraid. Will miss u sir."

Earlier this week, on Monday, Mallika Dua said her father's condition was beyond critical.

"... he was moved to the Apollo Hospital ICU last night where he can be cared for better. He remains extremely critical and fragile. He has been a fighter his entire life. Uncompromising and relentless. His family is the same when it comes to him," she added in her Instagram post on Tuesday.