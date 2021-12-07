Nilmani Phookan Jr, Damodar Mauzo win Jnanpith award for years 2020, 2021

New Delhi: Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan Jr and Konkani writer Damodar Mauzo was awarded the Jnanpith award on Tuesday.

While Damodar Mauzo received the prize for this year, Phookan won the award for last year.

Phookan's notable works include Surya Henu Nami Ahe Ei Nodiyedi, Gulapi Jamur Lagna, and Kobita. He has won the Sahitya Akademi Award in Assamese for his poetry collection in 1981 and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1990.

Goan short story writer and novelist Damodar Mauzo was also awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983. Some of his popular works include Karmelin, Sood, Tsunami Simon and Sapon Mogi.

He has also written the script for several Konkani films. The screenplay for the movie Aleesha fetched him the Best Screenplay Award at the Goa Film Festival.

Jnanpith Award is the highest Indian literary award presented annually by Bharatiya Jnanpith to an author for their 'outstanding contribution towards literature'.