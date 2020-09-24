Malayalam poet Akkitham Namboothiri awarded Jnanpith

Palakkad: Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri was awarded the Jnanpith award by Kerala Culture Minister AK Balan on Thursday.

The award was conferred on the eminent poet at his residence 'Devayanam' in Palakkad.

Appearing live from his office in the state Secretariat, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid tributes to the life and works of 93-year-old Akkitham, as he is popularly known.

Seated in an armchair at his home, Akkitham received the award and became the sixth Keralite to be conferred the prestigious literary award.

Akkitham's work includes "Irupatham Noottantinte Ithihasam", "Balidarashanam" and "Dharma Sooryan" among over 45 works of poems, plays and short stories.