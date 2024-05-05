Kasaragod cop dies in hospital after suicide attempt at home

Kasaragod: A police officer, who attempted suicide by consuming rat poison, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Amrita Hospital in Kochi on Saturday.

The deceased is Kolichal native C K Vijayan (49), a grade sub-inspector at Bedakam police station.



Congress alleged that Vijayan consumed rat poison after he faced immense pressure to book Youth Congress state secretary Unais for allegedly insulting Bedaduka panchayat president Dhanya on the polling day.

According to MP Rajmohan Unnithan, the cop faced political pressure to register a case against Unais. He consumed the poison at his quarters. He was first rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru and later shifted to the Kochi hospital. Vijayan is survived by his wife Sreeja and children - Avani and Abhijith.