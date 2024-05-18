10-year-old girl under treatment for fever dies in Idukki

Idukki: A 10-year-old girl who was under treatment for a fever died on Saturday in Idukki. Athulya Jagadeesh, daughter of Jagadeesh and Sharada, residents of Elappara died at Peermade taluk hospital.

She had been treated at the hospital for fever for the past week. She returned home after treatment on Friday morning. At night, her condition worsened and she was again taken to hospital where she died at 3 am.

After the inquest, the body was shifted to Idukki Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The exact cause of death will be known only after the postmortem. Atulya's family has been living in Pampanar for the past three months. Peermade police are investigating the incident.

Hospital authorities said that the child's health was satisfactory till Friday morning. The parents said that the child was very tired and vomited twice. The child's blood was checked and the blood count was normal, said Peermedu Taluk Hospital Superintendent Doctor Sency B.