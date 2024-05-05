Police begin probe into suspicious deaths of woman, man near Payyanur

Kannur: The police on Sunday began investigation into the suspicious deaths of a woman and man at Payyannur. While Koyipra native Anila (36) was found dead in a house at Koravayal near Annur in Payyannur, Mathamangalam native Sudharsan Prasad was found hanged to death at a rubber plantation. The police are investigating whether there is any connection between the two deaths.

Sudharshan was the caretaker of the house where Anila was found dead. The house owner had asked him to look after the house while he was away on vacation. The plantation where the Mathamangalam native was found hanging is around 22 km away from Annur.

The Payyanur police said they are investigating how Anila reached the house. Police sources said Anila has no direct connection to the house owner. The forensics team has collected evidence from the house where she was found dead.

Police are treating it as a murder-suicide, sources said. They believe Sudharshan killed himself after murdering Anila. The probe team has received information that the deceased had maintained a close relationship. Meanwhile, Anila's husband has filed a missing person complaint with the Payyanur police.