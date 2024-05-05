Missing woman found dead in Kannur's Payyannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 05, 2024 09:02 PM IST
Shiju; Anila. Photo: Manorama Online

Kannur: In a bizarre case, a woman who went missing from Koipra in Mathamangalam here was on Sunday found dead in a house, whose owner was away on a family trip. The deceased is Anila (38). The body was found a day after Anila's husband filed a missing case with the police.

Meanwhile, police found the caretaker of the house, Shiju, hanging at his mother's home, around 22 km away. Police suspect it to be a case of murder-suicide.

The owner had entrusted Shiju to look after the house and their dog while they were on the trip. "But as Shiju was unavailable over the phone, a relative of the owner went to the house and found the woman dead and informed us," police said.
Police have found the CCTV visuals of the woman reaching the locality. They are yet to ascertain the reason behind the deaths.
(With PTI inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA