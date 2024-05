A Kochi-bound flight made an emergency landing Saturday evening shortly after taking off from the Bengaluru Aiport due to fire. The flames that emanated from the front of the plane were put out soon.

Eariler on the day, a Bengaluru-bound Air India Express flight with 137 passengers made an emergency landing at Tiruchirappally in Tamil Nadu. The Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru service suffered a glitch mid-air, following which it made the safe landing, sources said.