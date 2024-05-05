2 youths drown in Kallada River in Kollam

Kollam: Two youths drowned in the Kallada River here on Sunday at around 3 pm. The deceased are Nikhil (20) of Kulanada and Sujin (20) of Manchalloor. The incident occurred at Manakkattu Kadavu near Manchalloor Matom in Pathanapuram.

The youths were accompanied by relatives at the time of the incident. As per reports, Sujin drowned first and Nikhil lost his life attempting to rescue him.

According to people in the area, the river is treacherous, despite its low water level, because of the numerous pits in it. The bodies were shifted to the Pathanapuram Taluk Hospital.