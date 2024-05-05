23-year-old woman gives birth in hostel bathroom in Kochi

Kochi: A 23-year-old unwed woman delivered a baby in the bathroom of a hostel near Old Market Road at Kaloor in Kochi. Police took the mother and the newborn to the Ernakulam General Hospital. They are reported to be in good health.

The woman, who works in a private institution in Ernakulam, lives in a shared room with six others. Her roommates, unaware of her pregnancy, had previously inquired about her frequent discomfort, but she avoided the questions by claiming she had some health issues.

On Sunday morning, alarmed by prolonged stay in the bathroom with no response to calls, the roommates forced open the door and found her holding the newborn. The woman told the police that her friend, Kollam native was the father of the baby.

The police have summoned youngsters' parents. No case has been registered as the woman has not filed a complaint, police said.