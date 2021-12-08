Timeline | Chopper crash and CDS Bipin Rawat's demise

PTI
Published: December 09, 2021 06:46 AM IST Updated: December 09, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat. File Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Here is a timeline of what happened to the IAF helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and others that crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

9am
• IAF's Embraer aircraft carrying Rawat, his wife and other defence personnel takes off from Palam airbase in Delhi for Sulur airbase near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu

11:35 am
• Aircraft lands at Sulur airbase 

11:45am
• IAF's Mi17V5 chopper, with Rawat, his wife and 12 defence personnel onboard, departs from Sulur airbase for Defence Services Staff College in Wellington

12:20pm
• Helicopter crashes near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu

1:53pm
• IAF confirms that its Mi17V5 chopper with Rawat onboard has crashed near Coonoor

6:03pm
• IAF announces that Rawat, his wife and 11 other people onboard the chopper have died in the crash.

• One defence personnel, Group Captain Varun Singh, survived the crash with injuries and is being treated at the military hospital in Wellington, the IAF added.

