Rajnath Singh briefs Lok Sabha on chopper crash, funeral to be held tomorrow

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said inquiry has begun into the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others, and that their bodies will be brought to the national capital in the evening.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, Singh said the last rites of Gen Rawat will be performed with full military honours. The funeral will be held on Friday.

Singh said that Group Captain Varun Singh, who survived the crash, is on life support at a Wellington hospital.

The CDS was going to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to deliver a lecture when the crash happened.

The chopper, with 14 persons on board including CDS Rawat, his wife and other defence personnel, crashed a few minutes before landing.

Condolences pour in from US, Russia, Pak, other countries

Condolences over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat poured in on Wednesday from several countries, including the US, Russia, China and Pakistan.

The US Embassy here extended its deepest condolences to the Rawat family and the families of those who perished in the crash.

As India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat spearheaded a historic period of transformation in the Indian military, the US mission said in a statement.

Gen Rawat was a strong friend and partner of the United States, overseeing a major expansion of India's defense cooperation with the US military, it said.

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong extended "deep condolences on the sad demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other victims in the helicopter crash".

Bhutanese premier Lotay Tshering said it was heartaching to learn of the helicopter crash. "People of Bhutan and I offer prayers for India and the bereaved families. May you find strength to see through the tragedy," he said.

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said he was deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Gen Rawat, his wife, and several defence officials.

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis also condoled Gen Rawat's demise and hailed him as a wise man and brave soldier.

"Tragic news. Gen Rawat was a wise man, a brave soldier, a pioneer and a generous host to me only weeks ago. We mourn his death and that of his wife, and all killed in this terrible accident," Ellis tweeted.

He also tweeted his condolences in Hindi.

Russian Envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev said with deepest regret, he learnt about the sudden demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and other officers in the crash.

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell expressed deepest sympathies to the families of Rawat and others on the helicopter.

French envoy to India Emmanuel Lenain tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and several defence officials in a crash. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the Indian Armed Forces."

"We will remember CDS Rawat as a great military leader and a supporter of Flag of France-India defence ties," he said.

European Union's envoy to India Ugo Astuto also extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Gen Rawat, his wife and families of armed forces personnel who lost their lives.

Japanese envoy to India Satoshi Suzuki said he was deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Gen Rawat, his wife and 11 Armed Forces personnel in an unfortunate accident.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of the people killed in the accident," he said.

Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon said he is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic deaths in the chopper crash.

"The people of Israel stand side by side with the Indian people and government in mourning the death of Indian heroes. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz also extended condolences to the people of India over Gen Rawat's demise.

Pakistan's top military brass also expressed condolences over the "tragic death" of Rawat.

German Ambassador to India Walter Lindner said tweeted, "What tragic news! Our deepest condolences to General Bipin Rawat's family and all relatives of those who perished in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu."

He also tweeted his condolences in Hindi.

Pakistan Army's spokesman in a short statement posted on Twitter said that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed condolences.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI(M) Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, also expressed his condolences on the tragic death of Gen Rawat, his spouse, and 11 others.

Singapore mission in India said it was saddened to learn that the chief of defence staff and others on board the chopper have passed.

"Had the honour of meeting Gen Rawat several times. His vision, candour and warmth will be missed. Deepest condolences to all grieving this terrible loss," it said.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI.)