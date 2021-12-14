Army adopts Coonoor hamlet where Bipin Rawat's chopper crashed, felicitates rescuers

Chennai: The Indian Army has announced the adoption of Nanjappa Sathiram hamlet in Coonoor in return for the efforts of its inhabitants in rescuing people from the wreckage of last week's helicopter crash which resulted in the deaths of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

Lieutenant General A Arun, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, promised that the Army would send over a doctor as well as a nurse to the village each month for regular health check-ups for local residents. He further said that residents from the settlement could also visit the military hospital in Wellington for consultation.

The General Officer, who visited Coonoor, distributed blankets, solar emergency lights and rations to the villagers. He also gave a cash prize of Rs 5,000 to two villagers, who first witnessed the crash and immediately notified the police and fire and rescue services.

The Lieutenant General also felicitated the police, fire and rescue service personnel, forest staff, members of other government departments and the Army personnel for their efforts in rescuing people from the wreckage of the helicopter crash.

He also heaped praise on the Tamil Nadu Government and Chief Minister M K Stalin for the immediate assistance and support given to the Army in the aftermath of the crash.

He also had words of praise for the residents of Nanjappa Sathiram. “These people were the first responders to the accident site, and brought their own household items to help douse the flames and carry the mortal remains of the officers from the wreckage. It was only because of the timely help of the villagers that Army Group Captain Varun Singh, who was seriously injured in the crash, is alive today."

However, the villagers of Nanjappa Sathiram petitioned the Central and State Governments that their village be named after the slain CDS General Bipin Rawat. They also urged the governments to construct a memorial in the name of General Bipin Rawat at the village.