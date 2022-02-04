Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Modi's virtual rally in Uttarakhand cancelled due to 'bad weather'

PTI
Published: February 04, 2022 11:11 AM IST Updated: February 04, 2022 01:17 PM IST
India's growth in next 25 years will be clean, green, sustainable and reliable: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forums Davos Agenda, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday. PTI
Topic | India

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual rally, which was scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand on Friday, has been cancelled due to inclement weather, the BJP stated.

The decision to cancel the event was taken at the organisational level after assessing the weather conditions and it will be soon be rescheduled, the party's media in-charge for the state Manveer Singh Chauhan said.

Modi was to address a virtual rally for the 14 Assembly segments of Almora Parliamentary constituency.

RELATED ARTICLES

Assembly elections in Uttarakhand will be held on February 14.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.