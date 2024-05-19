AAP begins protest march to BJP HQ; Kejriwal cautions party workers against 'Operation Jhaadu'

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has commenced its protest march to the BJP headquarters here on Sunday alleging the saffron party's conspiracy against its leaders. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a scathing attack against BJP a day after Delhi police arrested his aide Bibhav Kumar over the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. He claimed the BJP has launched a campaign -- 'Operation Jhaadu' -- to crush his party as considering it as a challenge.



Addressing his party workers and leaders ahead of the AAP's proposed protest march to the BJP headquarters here, he said there will be bigger challenges ahead and asked the cadre to be prepared to face them.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worried about the rise of the AAP. The party has risen too fast. They have started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush the party. In the coming time, our bank accounts will be frozen and we will be brought on the road since our office will also be taken away," he said.

"There will be bigger challenges ahead. Please be ready to face them. Remember one thing we faced many challenges in the past. We have the blessings of Lord Hanuman and God. We would have not survived these. Walk on the path of truth. We want to work for the society," he told them.

Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail in the excise policy case, had said on Saturday that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on May 19 "so that the prime minister can send anyone he wishes to jail".

"We will peacefully march to the BJP headquarters and if the police stop us, we will sit at that spot. We will wait for half an hour and see if they arrest us. If they do not arrest us, it will be their defeat. You can send us all in jail and see for yourself if the party ends or it rises more," he said.

Recalling the period he was lodged in the Tihar Jail, Kejriwal said he read the Bhagavad Gita twice and the Ramayan once.

Delhi police throw security blanket in BJP HQ

The Delhi Police has beefed up security in and around the BJP headquarters here in view of a protest announced by AAP's national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal there on Sunday, officials said. The traffic police has also issued an advisory in view of the protest planned outside the BJP office at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, while entry and exit have been disallowed at the nearest ITO metro station.

"In view of the proposed protest by a political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg. DDU marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11 am to 2 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly," the traffic police in a post on X.



A senior police officer said security at the BJP headquarters has been heightened as a precautionary measure.



"An adequate number of police personnel has been deployed and the area (around BJP office) has been barricaded," said the police officer.



The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed ITO Metro Station, which is near the office, for entry and exit.

(With PTI inputs)