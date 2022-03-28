Shortage of 1,515 IAS officers across the country

New Delhi: Parliamentary standing committee report says Kerala alone faces a shortage of 74 IAS officers.

According to the report submitted by Sushil Kumar Modi MP headed the parliamentary standing committee, at present, there is a shortage of 1515 IAS officers across the country.

The panel has recommended to the central government to recruit a sizable number of IAS officers in view of the existing shortage.

The committee has observed that in view of the shortage of IAS officers many non-IAS officers are being appointed in non-cadre posts in various states.

The report pointed out that while such appointments can be made for a temporary period, non-IAS officers are continuing in such posts for a longer period and also holding additional responsibilities.

Such a system would adversely affect the governance and administration, the panel cautioned.

Reluctance to file returns



Though it is mandatory for the IAS officers to provide details of the immovable property by filing the Immovable Property Returns – IPR) every year, the committee says 153 officers across the country have not filed IPR this year.



The committee had lashed out at the non-filing of IPR by IAS officials following which the central government hardened its stand.

There are 64 officers who have not filed the IPR for the past two years and 32 officers who have not complied with the formalities for the last three years.

While there is a provision to deny vigilance clearance to those who do not file their IPR, the officers do not seem to be bothered about this condition.

The parliamentary committee has recommended to the central government to display prominently the names of officers who have not filed their IPR in the official website.

Kerala cadre IAS officers at a glance



Direct recruitment: sanctioned posts – 161, actual strength - 128



Promotion posts - 70, actual strength - 29

Total – 231, actual strength – 157, shortage – 74

IAS officers’ shortage in other states



Uttar Pradesh – 104, Bengal – 80, Bihar – 94

Arunachal, Goa and Mizoram union territories – 87

Jammu and Kashmir - 78