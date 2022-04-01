Congress membership drive extended till April 15

PTI
Published: April 01, 2022 12:06 PM IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday extended its special membership drive by 15 days. It will now conclude on April 15.

The membership drive was to end on March 31, according to the schedule for the party's internal elections.

"Congress President has approved the proposal of the AICC general secretaries and in-charges for extension of the Special Membership Drive for 15 days," All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said in a tweet.

RELATED ARTICLES

"The drive will now close on the 15th of April 2022, without affecting the schedule of Organisational Elections approved by the CWC," he also said.

Sources said the party has already made over 1.25 crore new members during the membership drive.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout