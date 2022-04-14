Six killed, dozen injured in fire at Andhra chemical plant

Eluru: Six people died in a fire accident in a chemical factory located at Akkireddygudem in Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh and 12 others sustained burns.

The incident took place in Porus Laboratories Private Limited at Akkireddygudem in the recently formed district. The plant manufactures pharmaceutical intermediates.

Four of the six who died were migrant workers from Bihar. The dead were identified as Udurupathi Krishnaiah, B Kiran Kumar, Kaaru Ravi Das, Manoj Kumar, Suvaas Ravi Das, and Habdas Ravi Das.

According to Rahul Dev Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Eluru, the injured are being treated in a Government Hospital in Vijayawada.

He said it is suspected the fire broke out late on Wednesday in the plant's reactor that makes polymer power.

A doctor in the hospital said four of the injured are in serious condition.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident and announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

According to an official release, he also announced Rs 5 lakh each to the critically injured and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained minor injuries.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also expressed anguish over the fire accident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

The 18 victims were working in Unit 4 of the pharmaceutical plant when the fire broke out.

More than 100 people were working in the plant at the time of the mishap and they ran out in panic after hearing the loud explosion.

The fire was brought under control in two hours.

The Superintendent of Police and the District Collector have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, some of the survivors alleged that the negligence by the company led to the tragedy.

District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh said an inquiry will be conducted and action will be taken against the company if it was found to be negligent. He said the factory will be closed till the inquiry is completed.

Locals staged a protest in front of the plant on Thursday, demanding that the plant be shifted from the village. They alleged that the plant is causing pollution in the area.

The protesters tried to barge into the factory demanding justice for the victims and action against the company for alleged negligence.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)