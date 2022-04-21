Now, attending theory class on road etiquette mandatory for two-wheeler licence

Rajeev Menon
Published: April 21, 2022 12:06 PM IST
Representational image.

New Delhi: Attending theory classes on road etiquette will be made mandatory for obtaining a two-wheeler licence.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification stipulating two weeks of theory and practical training, spread across 20 sessions, for obtaining a two-wheeler licence.

A notification had been issued earlier making four weeks of training mandatory for obtaining Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) licence, including cars. The new stipulation follows this.

There will be theory classes on the basic lessons of driving, traffic education, basic engineering of vehicles, first-aid, steps to be taken during the golden hour (the first hour of an accident), road etiquette, and fuel-efficient driving.

As for the 13 practical sessions, training will be imparted on various stages of driving, night driving, and basic repair works on vehicles.

The public can send in their suggestions or comments on the draft notification to the email id: comments-morth@gov.in within May 17.

