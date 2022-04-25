Now, BJP eyes Uniform Civil Code implementation before 2024 polls

New Delhi: The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre may come up with a legislation on Uniform Civil Code in Parliament within a year. The Centre is planning to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the country before the next Parliamentary elections slated for 2024.

There were reports of Union Home Minister Amit Shah telling a BJP meeting in Bhopal that the Uniform Civil Code proposed in Uttarakhand was a pilot project and it would be later extended to the whole of India.

Once the drafting of the Bill in Uttarakhand is over, the Centre is planning to prepare a draft legislation applicable for the whole of India based on it.

A top BJP leader told Manorama that the Uniform Civil Code was the poll promise of the BJP along with citizenship amendment Act, ban on Muthalaq and stripping Jammu and Kashmir of special status.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said in Lucknow the other day that the the new law would be implemented even if the Opposition parties did not cooperate with it.

He pointed out that the ban on Muthalaq and stripping Jammu Kashmir of special status were implemented without the support of the Opposition. He said that all the BJP-ruled States were readying to implement the Uniform Civil Code in their respective States.

The Uttarakhand Cabinet led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami decided the other day to form an expert panel on preparing the draft for the proposed Uniform Civil Code.

Amit Shah, while addressing the BJP core committee meeting in Bhopal, reportedly exhorted the BJP workers to actively work for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

He is understood to have told the meeting that the BJP government would implement a common personal law for all citizens just like it realised the goal of building Ram temple in Ayodhya and bringing in legislation for banning Muthalaq and for making certain changes in Citizenship granting provisions.