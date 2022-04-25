Pak boat with 9 people apprehended near Gujarat coast, heroin worth Rs 280cr seized

Published: April 25, 2022 10:43 AM IST

Ahmedabad: The Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad have apprehended a Pakistani boat with nine crew members on board in the Arabian Sea near the state coast and seized heroin worth Rs 280 crore from the vessel, a defence spokesperson said on Monday.

The Coast Guard ships intercepted and apprehended the Pakistani boat 'Al Haj' when it ventured into the Indian waters, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Officials found heroin worth Rs 280 crore on the boat, the statement said, adding that the boat as well as its crew members were brought to Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district for further investigation.

