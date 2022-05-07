Mohali court issues arrest warrant for BJP leader Bagga a day after Delhi cops freed him

Chandigarh: A day after he was arrested by the Punjab Police and released within hours, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga faces another arrest as a court in Mohali Saturday issued a warrant against him in connection with a case registered last month.

The arrest warrant was issued by the court of Judicial Magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh.

"Whereas Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, s/o Pritpal Singh, r/o B-1/170, Janak Puri New Delhi stands charged with the offence punishable U/Sec 153-A, 505, 505 (2), 506 IPC. You are hereby directed to arrest the said Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and to produce him before me," the judge said in the order.

The next date for the case is May 23.

Earlier, the Punjab Police had booked Tajinder Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Tajinder Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP protest before Kejriwal residence

Meanwhile, condemning the arrest of its leader by the Punjab Police on Friday, the saffron party on Saturday staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and called him "a dictator".

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also alleged that with Bagga's arrest, it was clear that the Aam Aadmi Party's national convener had "misused" the Punjab Police for personal benefit.

"Kejriwal is a dictator. What was Bagga's crime? He just asked for Kejriwal's clarification on his remarks on '(The) Kashmir Files'. He was not allowed to wear a turban during the arrest," Gupta said, adding that the BJP will "not tolerate the insult to the turban".

(With PTI inputs)

