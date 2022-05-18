Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel quits Congress

PTI
Published: May 18, 2022 11:37 AM IST
Patidar's community leader Hardik Patel, speaks during a political rally of Congress' Rahul Gandhi at Asarana village, in Bhavnagar district on April 15, 2019. Photo by Sam Panthaky/AFP

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Patidar quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel on Wednesday said he has resigned as the Gujarat Congress working president as well as from the party's primary membership.

Patel submitted his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"Today, after mustering courage, I am resigning from the party post and primary membership of the Congress. I hope my followers and people of Gujarat will welcome my step. I believe that I will be able to serve the state better after this step," he tweeted.

