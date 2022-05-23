Navjot Singh Sidhu, serving sentence in road rage case, leaves jail for medical tests

Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, serving a year-long sentence in a Patiala jail in a 1988 road rage case involving a man's death, was on Monday taken to a hospital there under heavy security for medical tests, official sources said.

Sidhu was taken to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala following his request for a special diet in the jail owing to his health conditions, his counsel HPS Verma said.

Verma said a board of doctors carried out a detailed medical examination of Sidhu at the hospital.

"The board of doctors will see what special diet is required and then it will submit its report to a local court (in Patiala)," Verma told PTI over the phone.

According to the counsel, Sidhu cannot consume wheat, sugar, 'maida' and some other food items.

"He can have berries, papaya, guava, double-toned milk and food items which do not have fibre and carbohydrates," Verma said.

The 58-year-old Congress leader suffers from medical conditions like embolism and has a liver ailment. In 2015, Sidhu had also undergone treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) at a hospital in Delhi.

DVT is caused by a blood clot in a deep vein which hinders the normal blood flow.

Several supporters of the cricket-turned-politician reached Rajindra Hospital after Sidhu was brought there.

Sidhu stayed in the hospital from 9.45 am to 2.30 pm for the medical tests. He was taken back to jail later.

Verma said Sidhu's several medical tests were conducted at the hospital.

Verma further said the medical report is expected to be submitted to the court on Tuesday.

The former Punjab Congress chief on May 20 was sent to Patiala central jail after he surrendered before a local court.

He has been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road rage case involving a man's death.

The apex court had sentenced Sidhu in the 34-year-old case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

A 65-year-old man, named Gurnam Singh, had died in the incident.