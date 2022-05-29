Stadium row: Maneka supports shunted IAS couple, AAP slams union minister Anurag Thakur

Budaun (UP): Coming to the defence of the IAS couple shunted out over alleged misuse of a sports stadium in the national capital, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi on Saturday said the transfer of the officials is a "loss to Delhi".

The Centre had on Thursday posted IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively, following media reports about the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by them. Khirwar was then posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi.

"I know (Sanjeev) Khirwar very well. The allegations against him are false. His transfer is a loss to Delhi," Gandhi said.

"When Khirwar was secretary of environment department, Delhi benefited from his work. The action against him is completely wrong," she argued.

Commenting further on the matter, the BJP MP from Sultanpur said Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh are not places for "punishment posting".

"These places also need good officials. People go there happily," she said.

Meanwhile, after Union Minister Anurag Thakur took on the Delhi government for not taking any action against the IAS couple over their alleged misuse of a sports stadium here, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan on Saturday accused the minister of shamelessly telling white lies in front of everyone.

Reacting sharply to the sports minister's remark, the Uttam Nagar MLA took to Twitter and claimed that Thakur made the comment even though he knew that the Delhi government did not have the power to take any action against an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Echoeing similar views, AAP MLA from Narela, Sharad Chauhan asked Balyan to "enhance the minister's knowledge".

The AAP legislators' reaction came after Thakur, while addressing an event in Pune, said the Delhi government failed to act against the IAS couple over their alleged misuse of sports stadium in the national capital, but the Ministry of Home Affairs transferred them to give a strong message that such facilities are meant for sportspersons.

Anurag Thakur is mentally malnourished. He is there in politics because of his father, otherwise he is not worthy of even being a councillor. He is a shameless person, Balyan tweeted in Hindi.

It is known to him that the Delhi government does not have the power to take any action against an IAS officer, yet he is shamelessly telling white lies in front of everyone, he added.

Continuing the tirade against the minister, Chauhan tweeted in Hindi, @AAPNareshBalyan Sir, please enhance his excellency's knowledge a bit.

