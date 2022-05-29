UIDAI deterrent on sharing Aadhaar photocopy sparks row; body issues clarification, withdraws release

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), on May 27, had issued an advisory warning the public against sharing photocopies of their Aadhaar card to unlicensed private entities.

However, the backlash that followed forced the Centre to publish a clarification on Sunday, saying it was a regional UIDAI office that issued the advisory after an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card.

The warning

The UIDAI earlier on Friday issued a perturbing advisory warning to the public against sharing photocopies of their Aadhaar with any organisations at "it could be misused." The UIDAI also suggested the alternative of using 'masked Aadhaar', which only displays the last four digits of the unique 12-digit number, and even laid out the steps to get it done through the official website.

The UIDAI further directed the public to avoid using computers in internet cafes or kiosks to download e-Aadhaar. "However if one does so, it should be ensured that all the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar permanently deleted from that computer," stated the release. It also said only those organisations with a 'User License' from the agency can ask for copies of Aadhaar to establish the identity of a person.

"Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card. It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. If a private entity demands to see your Aadhaar card, or seeks a photocopy of your Aadhaar card, please verify that they have valid User License from the UIDAI," warned the UIDAI.

The backlash

On Sunday, Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), posted a two-part tweet calling out the government's recklessness in issuing such notifications.

He said the government agencies expect the "common people to argue about some government notification and risk losing essential services." Owaisi also pointed out how mobs used Aadhaar to even "harass and kill" minorities in the country.

"In Dewas MP a Muslim vendor was thrashed for not having Aadhar. A disabled man Bhanwarlal Jain was killed by an ex-BJP corporator on the “suspicion” that he was Muslim & because he “failed” to produce Aadhaar. Numerous instances where Aadhaar has been deadly,” he tweeted.

The clarification

Following the backlash, the Ministry of Electronics & IT later issued a clarification, stating the advisory was issued by a regional UIDAI office after an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card.

"However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect," the release said.

"UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers. Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder," it added.