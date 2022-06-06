No proposal to replace face of Mahatma Gandhi on banknotes: RBI

IANS
Published: June 06, 2022 05:34 PM IST
The RBI tweeted on its official page that there is no plan to change the notes. Photo: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

Mumbai: The central bank Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cleared the air by saying that it has no proposal to bring about changes to the existing currency and bank notes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others.

"There are reports in certain sections of the media that the Reserve Bank of India is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others," the central bank said in a statement on Monday. RBI also tweeted on their page that there are no such plans. "RBI clarifies. No change in existing currency and bank notes," said the tweet. 

As per multiple reports, the RBI and the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL), which comes under the Finance Ministry, sent two separate sets of samples of Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Kalam-watermarked notes to IIT-Delhi's Dilip Shahani.

After reports emerged in the media, the same were shared extensively on various social media platforms over the past 24 hours or so.

