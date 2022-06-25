Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad Crime Branch after registering a case against former DIG Sanjiv Bhatt, former DGP R.B. Sreekumar and human rights activist Teesta Setalvad, have arrested Sreekumar from Gandhinagar and Teesta from Mumbai. Sanjiv Bhatt, who is right now in Palanpur jail, will be brought under transfer warrant.



Ahmedabad Detection Crime Branch Police Inspector D.B. Barad has registered the case against all the three for the offence under the Indian Penal Code for forgery with intention to cheat, fraudulently or dishonestly use forged documents as genuine, give fabricating, false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence, falsely charge any person with having committed an offence, and public servant framing incorrect records.

Allegation against Sanjiv Bhatt is that the documents submitted by him before the Nanavati commission were forged/fabricated/ manipulated subsequently with an ulterior motive, first before Nanavati Commission, and then later before the SIT, with an intention to implicate various persons under grave sections of law.

Allegations against R.B. Sreekumar are that most of the accusations in the complaint of Zakia Jafri were drawn from the nine affidavits filed by Sreekumar before the Nanavati Commission.

Sreekumar did not make any allegations against the state government in his initial two affidavits. He only started alleging from the third affidavit.

Former DGP RB Sreekumar. File Photo.

He has fabricated documents and round office stamps without the knowledge of issuing authority.

Teesta Setalvad and others had conspired to abuse the process of law by fabricating false evidence to make several persons to be convicted for an offence that is punishable with capital punishment.







(To be updated)