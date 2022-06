Popular South Indian actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar has died. He was undergoing treatment for COVID at a private hospital in Chennai, say reports.

"It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar," tweeted actor Sarath Kumar Tuesday night.

He reportedly had lung-related ailments. Vidyasagr, a Bengaluru-based IT professional and Meena had tied the knot in 2009.