Nupur fails to appear a fourth time, lookout notice issued

PTI
Published: July 02, 2022 10:37 PM IST
BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a programme at Delhi University. BJP suspended Sharma from party membership over her alleged remarks about Prophet Muhammad, on Sunday, June 5, 2022. PTI

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Saturday issued a lookout notice for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after she failed to appear before its sleuths fourth time in a row over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad that triggered widespread violence in parts of West Bengal, a senior officer said Saturday.

She had skipped summons issued by officers of Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations, he said.

"A lookout notice has been issued today after she failed to appear before our officers despite being summoned several times," the police officer told PTI.

RELATED ARTICLES

She was summoned by each of the two police stations twice, he said.

Amherst Street and Narkeldanga police stations had separately summoned her after FIRs were lodged against her last month, the officer said.

Sharma had cited apprehensions of a possible assault on her if she visited Kolkata and sought four weeks' time to appear before the police officers.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout