'Eco Ambassador' title for environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka

Bengaluru: Centenarian environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka would be bestowed the title of 'Eco Ambassador' with the status of a minister of state, along with a vehicle and all other facilities to work for the cause of environmental protection, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said recently.



The state government would bear the expenses of Thimmakka if she travels to other states as part of her green endeavor, he said.

Bommai said this at a function organised to celebrate the 111th birthday of the Padmashree awardee and presented the 'National Greenery Award-2020' to her.

He said the State Information department would develop an exclusive website of Thimmakka to spread the spirit of her good work to the entire country and a web series too would be produced on people who have dedicated their lives for the cause of the environment like her.

The government would soon issue the orders for allocation of 10 acres of land near Thimmakka's native village and the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has already gifted a site for her, he further said, adding that the state government would even build a house for her on the site.

Referring to the state budget, which for the first time has an exclusive Ecological Budget segment with an allocation of Rs 100 crore, Bommai said, it would be spent to offset the environmental degradation on an annual basis. "I am ready to grant more funds if needed," he said.