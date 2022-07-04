Congress workers held for releasing black balloons in PM Modi's flight path

PTI
Published: July 04, 2022 09:11 PM IST
Black balloons were released into the flight path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mi-17 helicopter as he took off from the Vijayawada International Airport (VIA) for Bhimavaram on Monday. Photos: IANS, PTI
