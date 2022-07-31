Change profile picture to Indian flag from August 2 to 15: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'tiranga' as profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi noted that under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, a special campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised between August 13 and 15.

He urged people to hoist or display the national flag at their homes during the campaign.

"Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," he said.

Modi also urged people to put from August 2-15 tricolour as the profile picture of their accounts on social media platforms, noting that August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya who had designed the flag.

The prime minister said he was happy that the Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement, with people from all walks of life and from every section of society participating in different programmes across the country.

"When India completes 75 years of its Independence, all of us are going to witness a splendid and historic moment," he said referring to August 15.

'Inspire others to use national flag as profile pic,' Shah appeals



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked people to inspire everyone to use the national flag as profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15 and join the special campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga'.



In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said Modi has started 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to hoist the tricolour at every home from August 13 to 15, praising the valour of freedom fighters on the occasion of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"To make the #HarGharTiranga campaign a mass movement, today in his #MannKiBaat programme, @narendramodi ji appealed to all the countrymen to put the tricolour in their social media profiles from August 2 to 15.

"Inspire others to join this campaign by putting the tricolor in your DP," he said.

Shah said besides connecting the country, the tricolour inspires everyone to dedicate to the service of the nation.

Next 25 years is 'Kartavyakaal': Modi



It is the current generation's good fortune to witness the Independence Day's 75th anniversary.



"Had we been born in the era of slavery, then how would have we imagined this day," he said, asserting that the biggest message that emerges from all events being organised in the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is that countrymen should follow their duty with full devotion.

"Only then will we be able to fulfil the dream of those countless freedom fighters and to build the India of their dreams," he said.

That is why this 'Amrit Kaal' of our next 25 years is "Kartavyakaal", a period of duty for every citizen.

The prime minister also paid tributes to Udham Singh on his death anniversary on Sunday.

Noting that there are many railway stations associated with the history of the freedom movement, Modi said 75 of them across 24 states have been identified and they will host several programmes.

Modi also lauded Indian sportspersons for performing "exceptionally well" at several international events and said the month of July has been full of action when it comes to sports.

Ace shuttler P V Sindhu has won her first title of Singapore Open while Neeraj Chopra also continued his excellent performance and won the silver medal for the country in the World Athletics Championship, he said.

He also mentioned performance of Indian players in different tournaments.

An Indian team, full of youthful enthusiasm is representing the country in the Commonwealth Games, he said.

"I am also happy that India is going to host the FIFA Under 17 Women's World Cup as well. This tournament will be held around October, which will enhance the enthusiasm of the daughters of the country towards sports," he said.