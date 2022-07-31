Postage stamp to be released in memory of Pingali Venkayya

Vijayawaday: The Central government will release a special commemorative postage stamp in memory of Pingali Venkayya, the designer of the national flag, on August 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the stamp at a programme to be held in New Delhi to mark the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

This was announced by union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy here on Sunday. He revealed that the original flag designed by Pingali will be displayed at the event.

The Central government has invited family members of Pingali for the programme to be held in the national capital. Union home minister Amit Shah will honour them. The Prime Minister will also interact with the family members of Pingali.

Born near Machilipatnam on August 2, 1876, Pingali had designed many models of the national flag. In 1921, Mahatma Gandhi approved a design during the Indian National Congress meeting in Vijayawada.

Kishan Reddy noted that there is a demand to confer Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, on Pingali Venkaiah.

The minister said he had no information about the Andhra Pradesh government sending a proposal to the Centre in this regard.

"The issue will be examined and an appropriate decision will be taken," he said.

Kishan Reddy said the programme was being organised at a time when India was celebrating 75 years of independence.

The Central government is organising a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark 75 years of independence. Tiranga yatra will be held in Delhi on August 3.

The union minister said the state governments, non-governmental organisations and all political parties have been asked to organise the celebrations in every village, city, town and every street in the name of Prabhat Pheeri from August 9 to August 13.

He said since a large-scale massacre took place on August 14 during India's partition, programmes will be organised on that day to pay tributes to those who lost their lives. Candle light marches will also be taken out.

He appealed to people to hoist tricolour on every house on August 15.

Kishan Reddy also revealed that the Central government has decided to organise birth centenary celebrations of well-known composer Ghantasala.