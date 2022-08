Justice UU Lalit appointed 49th CJI

New Delhi: Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was on Wednesday appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India after President Droupadi Murmu signed his warrant of appointment.



He will assume charge on August 27 after incumbent N V Ramana demits office the day before.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 27 August, 2022," a law ministry notification said.

Justice Lalit will have a brief tenure of less than three months. He will turn 65 on November 8 when he demits office.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Wednesday congratulated Lalit on being appointed his successor. He conveyed his best wishes to Justice Lalit for a glorious tenure as the Chief Justice of India. He expressed confidence that with his long and rich experience in the Bar as well as on the Bench, Lalit will take the institution of the judiciary to greater heights through his able leadership.

Ramana, who took oath as 48th head of the judiciary on April 24 last year, would be demitting office on August 26 after the conclusion of his over 16-month-long tenure.

The CJI had initiated the process of appointment of Justice Lalit as his successor after receiving a letter to this effect from the Law Ministry on August 3.