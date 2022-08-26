Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress

New Delhi: In a jolt to the Indian National Congress, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the party on Friday.

Azad had resigned as chairman of the campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir a few days ago.

In a five page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said he does so with a "heavy heart".

The Congress, he said, has lost both the will and the ability under tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India, Azad, part of the G-23 group seeking change in party, said.

Before starting a 'Bharat jodo yatra', the leadership should have undertaken a 'Congress jodo yatra', the veteran leader said in his letter.

He is one of the prominent leaders of the party G-23 group which demanded sweeping reforms in the party.

He has been upset since being ignored for Rajya Sabha after he retired as Leader of Opposition in the upper house. The issue has come on fore when the party is to begin process of electing new president.