Heist at Manappuram Finance branch in Udaipur; 5 flee with gold, cash

Our Correspondent
Published: August 30, 2022 10:53 AM IST
Five persons who arrived on bikes tied up the employees and held them at gunpoint before decamping with gold and money. Image for representation only

 Udaipur: A burglary has been reported from a branch of Manappuram Finance here.

Five persons who arrived on bikes tied up the employees and held them at gunpoint before decamping with gold and money.

The daring loot during business hours occurred at the Pratap Nagar branch of the leading non-banking financial company headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala.

As per preliminary assessment 23 kg gold and Rs 10 lakh in cash were lost.

"A manhunt is on for the burglars. Police are keeping a close tab on the inter-state borders so that the criminals don't leave the Rajasthan state territory," stated Vikas Kumar, Superintendent Of Police, Udaipur.

