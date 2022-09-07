The national flag is under attack, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has said the Indian national flag is under attack. The Congress leader used the tricolour as a reference to target the BJP-led Centre during the launch of his Bharat Jodo Yatra at Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and the RSS of using the tricolour to play divisive politics. "Some people look at the flag and they see, three colours, a chakra, and a piece of cloth," he said.

"India is not the imposition of one idea on its people. India is the history, language, and culture of every single person. India is the institution, the free media, and the judiciary that protects this flag.

"The flag guarantees every single person protection and a free and fair life in this country, the right to practice any religion, speak any language they desire ... but the BJP thinks this is their personal property."

Rahul takes a dig at Sitharaman

Recently, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised her objection to not finding the picture of PM Modi in a fair price shop in Telangana.

Without mentioning the incident, Rahul said that even though the nation was faced with its "worst-ever economic crisis, highest level of unemployment ever seen" advertisements will never show that. "You'll only see the image of the prime minister," he said.

During her Telangana visit, Sitharaman had claimed that the Centre was supplying free rice to the poor under the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojana hence his picture should be placed on the sacs.

However, the state-ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti responded to Sitharaman's demand by sticking PM Modi's images on gas cylinders alongside its price.