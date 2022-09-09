Cong prez: Will reveal decision when poll is held, says Rahul Gandhi

Published: September 09, 2022 03:03 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with senior leaders and party workers during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he has made his decision on whether he will become the next party president and will reply only when the elections are held.

Responding to questions on whether he will lead the Congress once again after he resigned from the post in 2019 taking moral responsibility for the party's poll drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, he said, "I've made my decision; I'm very clear and I'll reply when Congress president election takes place."

"It will become very clear whether I become president or not when the party elections take place. Please wait for that day," Gandhi told reporters.
He said he was not leading this yatra ("Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir) and was only participating in it.

Gandhi also said it is the responsibility of everyone in the Opposition to work for the country. 

