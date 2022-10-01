Congress presidential polls: Tharoor to start his campaign today from Nagpur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 01, 2022 09:58 AM IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. File Photo: PTI

Nagpur: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will visit the Deekshabhoomi monument here on Saturday and start his campaign for the party president's election.

Tharoor will pay his tributes at Deekhabhoomi, where Dr B R Ambedkar converted to Buddhism along with his followers in 1956, on Saturday, said Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh.

Deshmukh has organized the Thiruvananthapuram MP's visit here.

Tharoor filed his nomination for the Congress president's election in Delhi earlier in the day.

On Sunday he will visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sewagram Ashram at Wardha and Vinoba Bhave's Ashram at Pawnar, Deshmukh said.

"Tharoor is a popular Congress MP who has done remarkable work for the country at the international level. The election for Congress president is an important step for decentralization in the party," he said. Deshmukh also claimed that Congress delegates in 12 states have openly backed Tharoor and he is getting the support of party leaders and activists from all over India.

(With inputs from PTI)

