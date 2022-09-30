New Delhi: Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Shashi Tharoor will file the nomination for the Congress president's election on Friday.

In a day of frantic developments, Singh entered the fray for the Congress president's election on Thursday as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot opted out of the race. Meanwhile, the suspense over Gehlot's continuation at the helm in the state deepened with the party saying a decision would be taken in a day or two.

It remained unclear whether Singh or someone else would have the backing of Sonia Gandhi as her successor, with sources saying a Dalit leader could emerge as a dark horse for the top party post and that Mallikarjun Kharge is the frontrunner.

Kharge will be meeting Sonia Gandhi Friday morning. The names of Mukul Wasnik and Kumari Selja are also doing the rounds.

Singh said he would file his nomination on Friday, so would Shashi Tharoor. The two later met at Tharoor's residence and they said theirs would not be a contest of rivals but of friends and the Congress will finally win.

Mallikarjun Kharge. Photo: PTI

Thursday witnessed hectic political meetings starting with Mukul Wasnik meeting Gehlot and Tariq Anwar meeting A K Antony. Both Antony and Anwar are chairmen and member secretary of the party's disciplinary committee which has issued show cause notices to three party leaders in Rajasthan. Pilot is also learnt to have held meetings with some party leaders.

Digvijaya Singh collected a total of 10 sets of nomination papers and said he would file his papers on Friday.

"I have taken the nomination papers and most probably I will file my nomination tomorrow," Singh said.

Asked if he was merely posturing, the Congress leader said, "Why don't you take me seriously?" Wait till the date of withdrawal, he said on whether he will remain in the fray.

Mukul Wasnik Photo: Manorama

After his meeting with Singh, Tharoor tweeted, "We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails, @incIndia will win!" he said.

Former minister in Jharkhand K N Tripathi also collected a set of nomination papers for the top party post.

Polling for the post will take place on October 17 and the result will be announced on October 19.

(With PTI inputs.)