Human sacrifice ritual thwarted in Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai: Even as Kerala reels from the shocking news of the Elanthoor human sacrifices case, a similar incident was reported from across the border.

Following a tip-off, Tamil Nadu police were able to thwart a human sacrifice ritual from a house in Tiruvannamalai.

When family members threatened to sacrifice themselves if the ritual was stopped, officials kicked down the front door and nabbed the lot.

In the scuffle that ensued, two were bit by the black magic practitioner. He and five family members were arrested.

In Kerala, three - Bagval Singh, his wife Laila, and Shafi - were arrested in connection with the murder of two women, allegedly for a black magic ritual.

The case came to light during the investigation to trace one of the two women.

Bhagval and Laila had sought the services of Shafi to perform the ritual for economic prosperity.

Shafi, after convincing the couple that human sacrifices are necessary, used the couple's money to lure women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The dismembered bodies of the two women were found in the couple's backyard during the probe.

