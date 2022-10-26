Nayanthara-Vignesh surrogacy: Private hospital likely breached norms

Published: October 26, 2022 09:34 AM IST Updated: October 26, 2022 11:27 AM IST
Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan recently announced the birth of their twins. Photo: Instagram | wikkiofficial

Chennai: The four-member panel constituted to probe whether star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan violated surrogacy laws found the hospital authorities had indeed breached the norms, sources said. 

The panel, which sought an explanation from the doctors of the private hospital, found the management guilty of flouting surrogacy laws, sources said. 
Tamil Nadu Health Minister M A Subramanian said the probe report would be released on Wednesday and that the investigation headed by the Joint Director of the Health Department was over.

The Health Minister had informed that legal action would be initiated against the hospital authorities as their explanations were found unsatisfactory.

As per the rules, couples can opt for surrogacy only if they have no children even after five years of marriage. The inquiry was ordered after the star couple recently announced the birth of their twin boys within four months of marriage.

“Nayan and I have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. ... Need your blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam,” Vignesh tweeted with a photo.

